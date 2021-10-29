Packers Vs. Cardinals Week 8 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Are you ready for some Thursday night football? I know I am.

The Green Bay Packers and the Arizona Cardinals will kickoff Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season Thursday night. This game will includes two of the NFC’s top three teams squaring off against each other and thus it should make for an interesting contest.

Below are the inactive players for Thursday night.

Packers Inactives: LB Jaylon Smith, CB Kevin King, DB Vernon Scott, LB La’Darius Hamilton, OL Dennis Kelly, DL Jack Heflin

Cardinals Inactives: QB Chris Streveler, WR Andy Isabella, RB Eno Benjamin, C Max Garcia, DL Rashard Lawrence, DL J.J. Watt

