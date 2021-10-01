Packers Friday Injury Report Week 4: WR Valdes-Scantling Ruled Out; Two Others Doubtful

The Green Bay Packers have now released what could wind up being their final injury report of Week 4 ahead of their Sunday home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Friday offering shows one player ruled out for that contest with two others listed as doubtful.

Ruled out by the Packers on Friday on their injury report after failing to practice all week was wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring). Ending the week listed as doubtful for Sunday were guard Elgton Jenkins (ankle) and cornerback Kevin King (concussion) as both also failed to practice all week.

Entering the weekend listed as questionable for Sunday’s game were linebacker Krys Barnes (concussion), safety Vernon Scott (hamstring) and defensive lineman Jack Heflin (ankle). All three players were limited in practice on Friday. Heflin is a new addition to the injury report as well.

The Packers did not give game status designations to running back A.J. Dillon (back), running back Aaron Jones (ankle), and center Josh Myers (finger) on Friday. That means all three are expected to play on Sunday against the Steelers. Dillon and Jones were both limited practice participants on Friday while Myers practiced fully.