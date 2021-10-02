Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 212, a submitted take from our very own Alexa DellaRocco pays ode to Dr, Melanie Friedlander for her ability to correctly sift through the recent injuries the Pittsburgh Steelers have endured.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 212)
https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/the-terrible-take-10-2-21-episode-212
6bc9mw6n