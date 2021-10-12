Jaguars Sign Former Steelers G Rashaad Coward On Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers released guard Rashaad Coward on Saturday to make room for wide receiver Cody White and on Tuesday the Jacksonville Jaguars signed the offensive lineman to their 53-man roster.

The @Jaguars have signed OL Rashaad Coward, the club announced today. In addition, the team placed OL Brandon Linder on injured reserve. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) October 12, 2021

Coward, who had originally signed with the Steelers at the end of this past March, failed to dress for any of the team’s first four games prior to him being released on Saturday. Coward had been dealing with an ankle injury the last weeks as well.

Coward came to the Steelers after starting his NFL career with the Chicago Bears. He was originally signed as a defensive lineman out of college but was then converted to the offensive side of the football by the Bears.

During the final round of roster cuts this year, Coward was released but was ultimately quickly re-signed back to the 53-man roster after the Steelers placed a few players on their Reserve/Injured list.

To make room for Coward on their 53-man roster, the Jaguars placed interior offensive lineman Brandon Linder on the team’s Reserve/Injured list.