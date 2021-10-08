Fowler: Seahawks ‘Bracing’ For Russell Wilson To Miss At Least A Month With Finger Injury

It might be Geno Smith’s time in Seattle. Seahawks’ QB Russell Wilson suffered a finger injury in Thursday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Not only did the team lose him for the second half of last night’s game, they may lose him for at least the next month, starting with Week 6’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Wilson is in real danger of missing a month and up to 6-8 weeks with the injury. Here’s what Fowler tweeted moments ago.

Sources: Seahawks are bracing for Russell Wilson to miss at least a month and possibly 6-8 weeks with his ruptured middle-finger tendon that likely requires surgery. Seattle thinking about Wilson’s long-term health. Barring an unexpectedly swift recovery, it’s Geno Smith’s show. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 8, 2021

Fowler notes Wilson is likely to require surgery to repair the tendon.

Wilson has been one of the league’s most durable QBs, He’s never missed an NFL start despite being battered at times behind a shaky o-line. Through five games this season, Wilson was continuing his terrific pace, throwing ten touchdowns to just one interception while completing over 72% of his passes.

Geno Smith is expected to start in Wilson’s absence. He came off the bench against the Rams, throwing 17 times for 131 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the second half.

The Steelers are slated to play Seattle next Sunday night in Pittsburgh. Wilson had played two career regular season games vs Pittsburgh, winning both and tearing up the Steelers with eight touchdowns to zero interceptions. Smith’s made one career start against Pittsburgh, a 2013 19-6 loss as a member of the New York Jets. Smith threw two interceptions and sacked three times that day.