Feeling Confident In Run Game, Steelers’ Najee Harris Says Team ‘Just Got To Show It Now’

Fresh off of his best rushing performance of the season in Week 4 on the road against the Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookie running back Najee Harris is feeling rather confident in the run game in the Steel City.

Against the Packers, Harris rushed for a career-high 62 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, recording a successful run rate of 73.3% (11-of-15 rushes) at Lambeau Field. That was easily the best number of the season for the Harris and the Steelers, who have struggled to run the football successfully in 2021.

11 of the 15 (73.3%) runs by Najee Harris against the Packers were successful. #Steelers — Steelers Depot 🎃🧙‍♀️👻 (@Steelersdepot) October 4, 2021

Now, coming off of the strong performance in Green Bay, Harris — who spoke to the media Friday during his weekly media availability — is eyeing more on the ground, stating that the Steelers as a whole feel good with where they’re at through four weeks.

“Yeah, like I said, every week we’re getting better,” Harris said to reporters, according to Steelers.com. “Last week was probably one of our better weeks that we had in the run game too. But, you know, like I said, we’re all just learning slowly, getting there. But you know, I feel confident in the line and what they do, and Coach Klemm and how he’s coaching them. So, you know, we just got to just show it now.”

The Steelers definitely just need to start showing it now on a more consistent basis. If they can start to run the football successfully on a consistent basis, the Steelers’ offense should be able to have some more balance and open some things up in the passing game. Though the performance is not exactly what the Steelers were hoping for, Sunday’s showing in Green Bay was without a doubt a step in the right direction, which was much needed so early in the season.