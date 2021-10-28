Browns Thursday Injury Report Week 8: Mayfield Still Limited; Five Other Players Sidelined

The Cleveland Browns have now released their second official injury report of week 8 ahead of their Sunday afternoon home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Thursday offering shows a lot of players moving in the right direction in terms of the level of their practice participation.

Not practicing on Thursday for the Browns were defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (ankle, groin), safety Richard LeCounte (not injury related – discipline), wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin), center J.C. Tretter (knee), and cornerback Denzel Ward (hamstring). Of that group of players, it will be interesting to see what all transpires on Friday with Clowney, Tretter and Ward. Tretter, by the way, was previously listed as a limited practice participant on Wednesday so he went the wrong way on Thursday.

Limited in practice for the Browns on Thursday were wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder), running back Nick Chubb (calf), tackle Jack Conklin (knee), cornerback A.J. Green (groin), guard Blake Hance (elbow), defensive tackle Malik Jackson (ankle), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (knee), quarterback Baker Mayfield (left shoulder), linebacker Malcolm Smith (abdomen), and tackle Jedrick Wills (ankle).

Early word and speculation after Thursday’s practice is that Beckham, Chubb, Conklin, Jackson, Landry, Smith, Willis, and Mayfield will all be ready to play ion Sunday against the Steelers. We shall see what Friday holds for them all. If Mayfield can’t play against the Steelers backup quarterback Case Keenum would make his second consecutive start.

added to the Browns injury report on Thursday as a limited practice participant was defensive end Takkarist McKinley (groin). That’s not a great sign for him so we’ll see what Friday holds.

Practicing fully for the Browns on Thursday were linebacker Tony Fields (illness) and linebacker Mack Wilson (calf). Field was listed as sitting out on Wednesday while Wilson was previously listed as a limited practice participant.

The Browns next injury report will be released after Friday’s practice and that offering will include game status designations. It will be interesting to see how many of the players wind up being listed as either out, doubtful, or questionable.