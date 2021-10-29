Browns Announce Baker Mayfield Will Start Sunday Vs Steelers

Announced by Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, QB Baker Mayfield will start Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Stefanski shared the news with reporters moments ago via this tweet from Andrew Gribble.

In a tweet sent out by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport moments ago, Mayfield has received medical clearance by team doctors, allowing him to start this weekend.

According to Rapoport’s tweet, Mayfield has regained more range of motion in his shoulder while the fracture in his shoulder is healing. Mayfield will reportedly still need surgery after the season ends but is able to play through the injuries.

Mayfield sat out Week 7’s game due to the injury. Case Keenum filled in and helped beat the Broncos, though the offense heavily relied on its ground game. Cleveland figures to take the same approach this weekend, they have the NFL’s top rushing attack, but having Mayfield over Keenum will give this offense more flexibility and should open up the passing game a bit.

Though the Browns have their starting QB, they will be without other key players. That includes CB Denzel Ward and WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, both ruled out for Week 8.

Ward was injured during the Broncos’ game while Peoples-Jones went down in pre-game warmups. The Browns’ top wide receivers will be Odell Beckham Jr. (assuming he plays) and Jarvis Landry, who will play but is battling a knee injury.

Look for a full injury report of both teams later today.