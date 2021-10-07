Broncos Thursday Injury Report Week 5: Bridgewater, Gordon Both Limited

The Denver Broncos have now released their second injury report of Week 5 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Thursday offering shows that several players are trending in a positive direction for the team.

Not practicing for the Broncos on Thursday was tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (hamstring) and thus it’s now looking like he might not be able to play on Sunday against the Steelers at Heinz Field.

Limited in practice for the Broncos on Thursday were quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (concussion), running back Melvin Gordon (lower leg), wide receiver Diontae Spencer (chest), cornerback Patrick Surtain (chest), inside linebacker Baron Browning (back), guard Graham Glasgow (knee), outside linebacker Andre Mintze (hamstring), and guard Dalton Risner (ankle).

There is growing speculation that Bridgewater will ultimately play on Sunday against the Steelers as long as he doesn’t suffer a setback as he exits the concussion protocol. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio also indicated on Thursday that he thinks Glasgow and Risner are both trending toward playing on Sunday against the Steelers. Both offensive linemen missed the team’s Week 4 game with their respective injuries.

Practicing fully for the Broncos on Thursday were defensive end Shelby Harris (wrist) and safety Justin Simmons (hand).

Removed from the Broncos injury report on Thursday were outside linebacker Von Miller (not injury related) and tackle Bobby Massie (not injury related).