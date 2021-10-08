Broncos’ Safety Tandem ‘One Of The Best In The League’ According to Steelers’ OC Matt Canada

The Denver Broncos have had a long history of great play at the safety position, from Hall of Famers Steve Atwater and John Lynch, to names like Dennis Smith, Brian Dawkins, TJ Ward, and more.

Now, according to Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive coordinator Matt Canada, the Broncos continue thee franchise’s history of excellence at the position with two of the best in the league in All-Pro free safety Justin Simmons and physical strong safety Kareem Jackson.

Simmons has quickly developed into one of the best playmaking safeties in all of football thanks to his great range and overall instincts for the position. Though he’s struggled some this season (53.0 overall grade from PFF), he still remains a real threat to opposing offenses. As for Jackson, he is arguably the most physical safety in the league, consistently coming downhill to deliver body blows to running backs and receivers, striking fear in opponents thinking of going across the middle.

Add in terrific ball skills for Jackson and it’s clear this tandem is one of the best in the league.

Canada certainly believes so.

Speaking with reporters Thursday during his weekly media availability, Canada highlighted the Broncos’ safety tandem, stating that they’re two of the best in the league, don’t get beat deep, and really do everything well within the Broncos’ scheme.