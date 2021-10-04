AFC North Week 4 Recap: Steelers Now Two Games Behind Bengals, Browns, Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their third game of the 2021 Sunday on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers and thanks to what all transpired elsewhere on Sunday they now sit two full games behind the other teams in the AFC North division.

On Thursday, the Cincinnati Bengals moved to 3-1 on the season with their 24-21 home win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They won the game on a last second 35-yard field goal by kicker Evan McPherson to cap off a 10 play, 73-yard drive that consumed the final 5:33 of regulation time.

In the Bengals win, quarterback Jo Burrow completed 25 of his 32 total passes for 348 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He was sacked just once Thursday night and rushed three times for 4 yards. His two touchdown passes went to tight end C.J. Uzomah, who finished the contest with five receptions for 95 yards.

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd led the team in receiving Thursday night as the Pittsburgh product registered nine receptions for 118 yards. Running back Joe Mixon led the team in rushing against the Jaguars with 67 yards and a touchdown on 16 total carries.

Defensively for the Bengals, linebacker Logan Wilson led the team in total tackles with 10. He also had the team’s lone sack of the game.

The Bengals overcame a 14-0 deficit Thursday night to win and all 24 of their points came in the second half.

The Cleveland Browns were the second AFC North team to get to three wins in Week 4 and they did so by beating the Minnesota Vikings 14-7 on the road.

In the Browns win, quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 15 of his 33 total pass attempts for 155 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Mayfield, who was not sharp overall on Sunday, was sacked three times by the Vikings defense in the game. He also rushed twice for 11 yards in the contest.

The Browns leading receiver in Week 4 was wide receiver Rashard Higgins, who caught four passes for 63 yards against the Vikings. Browns running back Nick Chubb led the team in rushing on Sunday with 100 yards on 21 carries. Running back Karren Hunt, who scored the Browns lone touchdown on Sunday, had 89 total yards from scrimmage in the contest via 16 total touches.

Defensively on Sunday for the Browns, linebacker Malcolm Smith led the team in total tackles with eight. Defensive end Takkarist McKinley had the Browns lone sack in the game and cornerback Greedy Williams registered the defenses lone interception of the contest.

In late Sunday afternoon action, the Baltimore Ravens easily beat the Denver Broncos 23-7 on the road to also move to 3-1 on the season.

In the Ravens win, quarterback Lamar Jackson competed 22 of his 37 total pass attempts for 316 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. Jackson also rushed for 28 yards on seven carries in the game. He was, however, sacked three times on Sunday.

Jacksons lone touchdown pass of the game went to Marquise Brown, who ended with four receptions for 91 yards. Wide receiver James Proche and tight end Mark Andrews each chipped in five receptions each in the game.

Ravens running back Latavius Murray led the team in rushing on Sunday with 59 yards and a touchdown on 18 total carries. Kicker Justin Tucker kicked three field goals in the game with two of them coming in the fourth quarter.

Defensively for the Ravens on Sunday, linebacker Chris Board led the team in total tackles with seven. Linebacker Tyus Bowser registered two of the Ravens five total sacks in the game on Sunday while cornerback Anthony Averett had the Ravens lone interception for visiting Baltimore.

In Week 5 AFC North action, the 1-3 Steelers will host the 3-1 Broncos a Heinz Field on Sunday afternoon. The 3-1 Bengals will host the 3-1 Packers next Sunday and later that afternoon the 3-1 Browns will play the Los Angeles Chargers on the road. As for the 3-1 Ravens, they will host the 1-3 Indianapolis Colts next Monday night.