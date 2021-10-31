2021 NFL Week 8 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the 2021 season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag. NEW PLAYERS GET UP TO $1,000 IN FREE PLAY TODAY!!
|Week 8 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals 8:20 PM ET (THUR)
|Cardinals -7
|Packers +7
|Packers +7
|Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bills -14
|Bills -14
|Dolphins +14
|Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons -3
|Falcons -3
|Falcons -3
|Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Lions +3.5
|Eagles -3.5
|Lions +3.5
|Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts -2.5
|Titans +2.5
|Titans +2.5
|Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans +14.5
|Rams -14.5
|Rams -14.5
|Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jets +10.5
|Jets +10.5
|Bengals -10.5
|San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bears +4
|Bears +4
|49ers -4
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Seahawks -3.5
|Seahawks -3.5
|Seahawks -3.5
|New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Chargers -4.5
|Chargers -4.5
|Chargers -4.5
|Washington Football Team at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Broncos -3
|Football Team +3
|Football Team +3
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Saints +5
|Buccaneers -5
|Buccaneers -5
|Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Vikings -2.5
|Vikings -2.5
|Vikings -2.5
|New York Giants at Kansas City Chiefs 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Chiefs -9.5
|Chiefs -9.5
|Chiefs -9.5
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Browns -3.5
|Browns -3.5
|Steelers +3.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Browns 24-20
|Browns 23-20
|Week 7 Results
|6-7
|9-4
|2021 Results
|49-57-1
|59-47-1
