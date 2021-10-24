2021 NFL Week 7 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the 2021 season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag. NEW PLAYERS GET UP TO $1,000 IN FREE PLAY TODAY!!
|Week 7 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns 8:20 PM ET (THUR)
|Browns -1.5
|Browns -1.5
|Browns -1.5
|Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Ravens -6.5
|Ravens -6.5
|Ravens -6.5
|Carolina Panthers at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Giants +3
|Panthers -3
|Giants +3
|Washington Football Team at Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Packers -7.5
|Football Team +7.5
|Packers -7.5
|Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Titans +4.5
|Chiefs -4.5
|Chiefs -4.5
|Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins +2.5
|Falcons -2.5
|Dolphins +2.5
|New York Jets at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots -7
|Patriots -7
|Patriots -7
|Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Rams -16
|Rams -16
|Lions +16
|Philadelphia Eagles at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Raiders -3
|Raiders -3
|Raiders -3
|Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Buccaneers -12.5
|Buccaneers -12.5
|Buccaneers -12.5
|Houston Texans at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Cardinals -17.5
|Cardinals -17.5
|Texans +17.5
|Indianapolis Colts at San Francisco 49ers 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|49ers -4
|49ers -4
|49ers -4
|New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Seahawks +4.5
|Seahawks +4.5
|Seahawks +4.5
|Week 6 Results
|7-7
|9-5
|2021 Results
|43-50-1
|50-43-1
