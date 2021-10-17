2021 NFL Week 6 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the 2021 season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag. NEW PLAYERS GET UP TO $1,000 IN FREE PLAY TODAY!!
|Week 6 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles 8:20 PM ET (THUR)
|Eagles +7
|Buccaneers -7
|Buccaneers -7
|Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars 9:30 AM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars +3
|Dolphins -3
|Dolphins -3
|Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts -10
|Colts -10
|Colts -10
|Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bears +6
|Packers -6
|Packers -6
|Kansas City Chiefs at Washington Football Team 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Football Team +6.5
|Chiefs -6.5
|Chiefs -6.5
|Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Panthers +2.5
|Panthers +2.5
|Vikings -2.5
|Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Ravens -2.5
|Chargers +2.5
|Ravens -2.5
|Cincinnati Bengals at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Lions +3.5
|Lions +3.5
|Lions +3.5
|Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Giants +10
|Rams -10
|Rams -10
|Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Browns -3.5
|Cardinals +3.5
|Browns -3.5
|Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Broncos -4
|Raiders +4
|Raiders +4
|Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots +3
|Cowboys -3
|Cowboys -3
|Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Titans +5.5
|Bills -5.5
|Titans +5.5
|Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Steelers -5
|Steelers -5
|Steelers -5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 23-17
|Steelers 24-13
|Week 5 Results
|6-9-1
|9-6-1
|2021 Results
|36-43-1
|41-38-1
