2021 NFL Week 5 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the 2021 season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag. NEW PLAYERS GET UP TO $1,000 IN FREE PLAY TODAY!!
|Week 5 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks 8:20 PM ET (THUR)
|Seahawks +2.5
|Seahawks +2.5
|Rams -2.5
|New York Jets at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons -2.5
|Falcons -2.5
|Jets +2.5
|Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Buccaneers -10
|Buccaneers -10
|Buccaneers -10
|Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Panthers -3
|Panthers -3
|Eagles +3
|New Orleans Saints at Washington Football Team 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Football Team +2.5
|Football Team +2.5
|Saints -2.5
|Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars +4.5
|Titans -4.5
|Jaguars +4.5
|Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Vikings -10
|Vikings -10
|Lions +10
|Green Bay Packers at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bengals +3
|Packers -3
|Packers -3
|New England Patriots at Houston Texans 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans +9
|Patriots -9
|Patriots -9
|Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Raiders -5.5
|Raiders -5.5
|Raiders -5.5
|Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Chargers -2
|Chargers -2
|Chargers -2
|New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Cowboys -7
|Cowboys -7
|Cowboys -7
|San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Cardinals -4.5
|49ers +4.5
|Cardinals -4.5
|Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Chiefs -3
|Chiefs -3
|Chiefs -3
|Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Ravens -7
|Ravens -7
|Ravens -7
|Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Steelers -1
|Steelers -1
|Steelers -1
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 20-17
|Steelers 20-17
|Week 4 Results
|6-10
|10-6
|2021 Results
|30-34
|32-32
32-32-97