2021 NFL Week 4 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the 2021 season and track the results along the way.
|Week 4 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals 8:20 PM ET (THUR)
|Bengals -7.5
|Bengals -7.5
|Bengals -7.5
|Washington Football Team at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons +1.5
|Football Team -1.5
|Football Team -1.5
|Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bears -2.5
|Bears -2.5
|Lions +2.5
|Tennessee Titans at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jets +7
|Titans -7
|Titans -7
|Cleveland Browns at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Vikings +2
|Vikings +2
|Browns -2
|Indianapolis Colts at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins -2
|Dolphins -2
|Dolphins -2
|Carolina Panthers at Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Cowboys -4
|Panthers +4
|Cowboys -4
|New York Giants at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Saints -7
|Saints -7
|Saints -7
|Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Eagles +7
|Chiefs -7
|Chiefs -7
|Houston Texans at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bills -17
|Texans +17
|Texans +17
|Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Rams -4
|Rams -4
|Cardinals +4
|Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|49ers -3
|Seahawks +3
|Seahawks +3
|Baltimore Ravens at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Broncos +1
|Ravens -1
|Ravens -1
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New England Patriots 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots +7
|Buccaneers -7
|Buccaneers -7
|Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Chargers -3
|Raiders +3
|Chargers -3
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Packers -6.5
|Packers -6.5
|Packers -6.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Packers 24-17
|Packers 27-17
|Week 3 Results
|10-6
|8-8
|2021 Results
|24-24
|22-26
