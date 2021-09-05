Zach Gentry Has ‘Embraced His Role’ As No. 3 TE In Pittsburgh Ahead of Third Season

Following the emergence of tight end Kevin Rader late in the 2020 season coupled with a strong start to the 2021 training camp and preseason, many were anticipating Year 3 would be as far as Zach Gentry would get with the Steelers, especially after the selection of tight end Pat Freiermuth in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Instead, Gentry proved everyone wrong and showed just how far along he’s come as a blocker in Pittsburgh, embracing the No. 3 role and leaning heavily into his blocking and special teams duties as the third tight end.

Though he has yet to really make an impact as a receiver that many believed he could coming out of Michigan, Gentry showed this summer that he has truly leaned into the No. 3 role and is willing to do whatever it takes to stick on the 53-man roster.

Mission accomplished for Gentry. His ability to stick on the roster can be attributed to his growth as a blocker, according to offensive coordinator Matt Canada.