Week One Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

What a busy couple of days it’s been. The wait is finally over. TJ Watt has signed his contract. It’s a perfect lead up to what will be a busy weekend. The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to take on the Buffalo Bills Sunday at 1 PM. All of our predictions, speculation, and assumptions go out the window. Time to see what the season has in store.

1 – Let’s start with the most straight forward question. I think we’ll do this each week to gauge the fanbase. Will the Steelers beat the Bills?

2 – Over/under 65 yards rushing for Najee Harris in his debut?

3 – Over/under 35.5 pass attempts for Ben Roethlisberger against Buffalo?

4 – Which OLB will play the most number of defensive snaps – TJ Watt, Alex Highsmith, or Melvin Ingram?

5 – Who will lead the Steelers in receiving yards Sunday?

Recap of 2021 Preseason Finale Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents most surprised by seeing the Steelers cut Quincy Roche and not making the initial 53-man roster. Over 70% of respondents named Roche as the biggest surprise. The New York Giants swooped in and picked Roche off the waiver wire before he could be assigned to the Steelers practice squad. Who says NFL teams don’t poach Steeler prospects? Other surprises mentioned include Cassius Marsh, Arthur Maulet, and Cody White. Maulet found his way to the 53-man roster during the annual shuffle that happens right after the Steelers announced their initial roster. White signed to the practice squad while one outlet reported that Cassius Marsh signed on as a columnist for a media outfit partially owned by Aaron Rodgers.

Question 2: Newly acquired Karl Joseph will play defensive snaps against the Buffalo Bills. At least according to 65% of Depot respondents. We’ll find out soon enough.

Question 3: Carlos Davis will play more snaps than Isiah Buggs in the season opener according to 76.5% of respondents. For those that play in this year’s contest. Read the questions carefully. The Depot did not specify defensive snaps. So, some sharp minds went with Davis because they believe he will play more special team snaps in addition to the defensive snaps he gets. Interesting since last year Buggs played 13 special team snaps compared to just two by Davis. Perhaps, the viewpoint formed due to the preseason games.

Question 4: 70.6% of respondents stated the Steelers wouldn’t sign or trade for another from outside the organization before the regular season starts. Last week’s Friday Night Five Questions posted at 5:30PM and the news about the Steelers trading for Ahkello Witherspoon was already several hours old.

Question 5: TJ Watt received a $35 million signing bonus as part of his four-year $112 million deal that averages out to $28 million per year. Chris92021 was the only respondent to correctly predict the signing to take place on 9 September though he did not specify a time.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Surprise Cut Karl Joseph Plays vs Bills? Buggs or Davis more snaps? Another acquisition? Day and time TJ Signs? SD Consensus ROCHE YES DAVIS NO 6 SEP 12PM Correct Answers N/A TBD TBD NO 9 SEP 430PM

Thanks to everyone who responded to the Friday Night Five Questions during the offseason. The preseason is over for the players and is coming to an end for Steelers Depot respondents too. Your answers to this week’s Friday Night Five questions count for the dough.

