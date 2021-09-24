Watch: The Depot 180 — September 24 — Episode 159

Episode 159 — September 24, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

As always, I recap the injury report ahead of the Steelers Sunday afternoon game against the Cincinnati Bengals. I also discuss some comments from defensive coordinator Keith Butler and talk about the state of the running game through two weeks.

