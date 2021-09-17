Watch: The Depot 180 — September 17 — Episode 157

Episode 157 — September 17, 2021

In today’s episode, I look over the injury reports for the Steelers and the Oakland Raiders ahead of their Sunday afternoon game. Zach Banner also offered an update for the first time, so I discussed the state of the offensive line and what it could look like when he returns.

