Watch: The Depot 180 — September 10 — Episode 155

Episode 155 — September 10, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

With the first game of the Steelers’ 2021 season just around the corner, the team got a deal done with their best player at the eleventh hour. Today I discuss the TJ Watt contract and what it could mean for Minkah Fitzpatrick next year. I also talk about injury reports for the Steelers and Buffalo Bills and some AFC North news with a recent string of injuries in Baltimore.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.