Watch: Steelers Send ‘Safe Pressure’ Against Josh Allen

Back bringing you guys a tape breakdown this morning. We’re digging into the All-22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week One win over the Buffalo Bills. A big key to the win was all the pressure the Steelers’ front seven got on Josh Allen. And they largely did so without blitzing.

But the few times when they did blitz, they were creative in bringing “safe,” four man pressure. Today, we’re taking a look at the Steelers four-man pressure of sending Melvin Ingram, aligned off-ball, with a nickel blitz to get to the quarterback.

