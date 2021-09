Back bringing you guys another video today. Something a little more positive to get us out of the doom and gloom feeling, though it’s clearly warranted considering how poorly the team has played over the last two weeks. Today’s video focuses in on Melvin Ingram and his spin move. How he’s used to create pressure in all three of his first games as a Steeler and what makes his spin so effective.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.