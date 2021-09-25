Watch: Let’s Talk About Quarterback Progressions

Short video for you guys today before we step into Week 3. More of an overall point after I heard several people criticize Ben Roethlisberger for a bad read in the first half of Sunday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Roethlisberger, of course, isn’t above criticism (he was on my losers list Week One) but in this breakdown, I explain why Roethlisberger made the correct read. And we get into progressions and how playing within a structure works.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments before. And thanks for watching.