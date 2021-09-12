TJ Watt Says ‘Special’ Relationship With His Brothers Will Never Truly Be Understood Following Contract Extension

“It’s been special. Both of my brothers have been very involved throughout this whole process and Derek was on the phone with me yesterday when we basically found out the deal was done,” Watt said to reporters. “I don’t take for granted a moment that this whole thing is special. Not only just the contract, but to be able to share these moments with my family. It’s so cool. It’s so cool that J.J. has gone through this and can even give the littlest amount of advice about how to word things. There’s just so much stuff behind the scenes that people will never really truly understand how much I appreciate them giving me perspective. It’s special. It’s the only word that I have for it. I love those guys to death. I will gladly pay for whatever I have to do because he has done more than take care of me over the last 26, 27 years of my life.”

As many know, J.J. signed a six-year, $100 million contract extension in 2014, making him the highest-paid defensive player at the time. Times have changed as Watt was released by the Texans in early 2021 and signed a two-year, $28 million contract in free agency with the Arizona Cardinals on March 1.

Having a guy like J.J. in his corner is clearly invaluable to T.J., who now embarks on a 2021 season with incredibly high expectations, not only from the Steelers’ fan base and media, but from the national media as well to see if he can live up to the moniker as the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.

He’s not worried about it though, addressing the Associated Press’ Will Graves head-on after Graves asked a question about the pressure that now comes with the new contract.