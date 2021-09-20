The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Raiders Recap, Injuries, Tomlin Decision, Turner Incident, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 25 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers injury situation coming out of the team’s Week 2 Sunday home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. We talk about the players who were injured during the game on Sunday and the ones who missed the game with injuries as well.

The Steelers are now 1-1 after Sunday’s loss to the Raiders so Alex and I start the breakdown of the game by focusing on what went wrong on offense. We talk about the lack of a running game and the inability of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to connect deep and how he avoided the middle of the field.

We make sure to talk about the 4th and 1 decision that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made in the fourth quarter against the Raiders in addition to talking about guard Trai Turner getting disqualified for spitting. We also talk about a few penalties in the game.

Alex and I then flip over to the defensive side of the football and breakdown the breakdowns the team had on that side of the football. We also talk about the play if Raiders quarterback Derek Carr on Sunday and how he overcame the Steelers defense taking away tight end Darren Waller most of the afternoon.

As usual we finish this show out by tying up some loose ends before diving into answering several emails that we received from listeners.

