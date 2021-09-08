The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Bills Preview, Tomlin Tuesday Recap, Watt Update, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 20 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest with Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt and his ongoing contract negotiations. We talk about possible guaranteed money hold ups with Watt, the Steelers ammo they are likely using in the talks, and if the outside linebacker will practice on Wednesday. We also discuss what Watt’s playing time on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills might look like.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin held a Tuesday press conference, so Alex and I recap that thoroughly. Tomlin talked a lot about Watt in that interview as well. We discuss the three players the team recently placed on Reserve/Injured, tackle Zach Banner, running back Anthony McFarland Jr. and defensive end Stephon Tuitt. We also discuss the recent transactions, the players protected on the practice squad for Week 1 and which player, or players, might be on the Sunday gameday roster that aren’t on it now.

Alex and I are pleased to welcome back to the show the great Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com. Matt covers the Bills for the outlet, and he’ll be present for the Steelers Week 1 Sunday road game against Buffalo. We spend nearly 30 minutes with Matt previewing the 2021 Bills, the Sunday game and much, much more.

Matt is kind enough to give us his prediction for the Sunday game at the end of the interview. If not already doing so, please follow Matt on Twitter at @MattParrino and thank him for appearing on the Wednesday show. You can also read Matt’s work online here: https://connect.syracuse.com/staff/mparrino/posts.html

After our interview with Matt is complete, Alex and I recap it and tie up other loose ends related to the Steelers and the show. As usual, we end this episode by answering several emails we have received from listeners.

