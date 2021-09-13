Season 12, Episode 22 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers amazing Week 1 road win against the Buffalo Bills that took place Sunday afternoon.

Alex and I look at how big of a Week 1 win it was on Sunday when it comes to the career of head coach Mike Tomlin for starters.

We have a lot of praise for the play of the Steelers defense on Sunday against the Bills so a lot of early time in this show is spent on the pass rush, the play of the edge rushers and rotation of defensive backs. We go over who we thought had the best performances on the defensive side of the football for the Steelers on Sunday and discussed how we thought the Bills offense played overall.

The Steelers offense didn’t look sharp overall on Sunday against the Bills, but the unit did make a few plays in the second half when they were really needed the most. We discuss the play of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, rookie running back Najee Harris and the offensive line during the second half of the show.

There were a few key turning points in Sunday’s game, so Alex and I make sure to cover those in addition to highlighting some special teams play.

Several individual plays from Sunday are discussed in this Monday podcast as well. We also look at the health of the Steelers coming out of their Week 1 win.

We go over where we would like to see the Steelers offense improve and if we think the defense still can get even better even after a strong Week 1 showing against the Bills.

Alex and I, as usual, end this episode by answering several emails we have received from listeners.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Bills Game Recap, Edge Rusher Play, Turning Point Talk, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-sep-13-episode-1459

