Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Leaves Week 3 Game With Rib Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers are losing 24-7 to the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on this Week 3 Sunday and there is now an injury to pass along.
According to the Steelers, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has a rib injury and will not return to today’s game.
Smith-Schuster had caught three passes for 25 yards prior to leaving the game.
The Steelers are without wide receiver Diontae Johnson on Sunday as he was inactive with a knee injury.
The Steelers only healthy wide receivers right now that are active on Sunday are Chase Claypool, James Washington, Ray-Ray McCloud and Cody White.