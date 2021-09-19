Steelers Week 2 Postgame Injury Report: Alualu, Watt, Johnson All Hurt In Loss To Raiders

The Pittsburgh Steelers Week 2 home game against the Las Vegas Raiders was a costly one in many ways as not only did they lose that contest, but they also suffered several injuries during it as well.
After Sunday’s loss to the Raiders, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the health of the team.
“In-game Tyson Alualu had an ankle fracture, Tomlin said. “Obviously that’ll be down for an extended period of time. T.J. Watt had a groin injury that he wasn’t able to continue. Last play of the game there, Diontae [Johnson] hurt his knee. It’s being evaluated. Other bumps and bruises just associated with play.”
Alualu will reportedly undergo surgery on Monday for the fractured ankle he suffered in the first quarter of Sundays game and Gerry Dulac of the Pisstburgh Post-Gazette reports he’ll miss the rest of the season because of that.
Expect Alualu to be placed on the Steelers Reserve/Injured list next week. Defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux will likely be signed off the practice squad to take his spot.
As for Watt and his groin injury, he didn’t play any in the second half and right now you would have to think he’s questionable to play in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
As for wide receiver Diontae Johnson, he was injured on the last play of the game, and it looked like a right knee injury. We’ll have to wait and see what the prognosis of that turns out to be.
Steelers defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs was reportedly banged up some during Sunday’s game as well, according to defensive tackle Cameron Heyward.
The Steelers had three players miss Sunday’s game due to injuries in cornerback Joe Haden (groin), inside linebacker Devin Bush (groin) and defensive tackle Carlos Davis. (knee).
“Devin Bush and Joe Haden, both soft tissue injuries,” Tomlin said after Sunday’s game. “I don’t know their status. I know they weren’t available today.”