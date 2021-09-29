Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 4: Watt, Highsmith, Johnson All Limited

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first injury report of Week 4 and the Wednesday offering shows a little bit of good news for the team ahead of their Sunday road game against the Green Bay Packers.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Steelers were quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (ribs), defensive tackle Carlos Davis (knee) and tackle Chukwuma Okorafor (concussion).

Roethlisberger is expected to play on Sunday as he was expected to be off on Wednesday. Smith-Schuster left the Week 3 game with his rib injury and the hope is that he’ll be ready come Sunday. Okorafor is still in concussion protocol, so we’ll see how the rest of the week goes for him. He left the Week 3 game in the second half and was replaced by tackle Joe Haeg. As for Davis, he has missed the last two games with his knee injury so it’s not looking great that he’ll be back on Sunday against the Packers.

Limited in practice on Wednesday for the Steelers were wide receiver Diontae Johnson (knee), outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin), outside linebacker T.J. Watt (groin), and guard Rashaad Coward (ankle).

Johnson, Highsmith, and Watt all missed the Steelers Week 3 game with their respective injuries and the hope is that all three will ultimately be deemed healthy enough to play on Sunday against the Packers. As for Coward, he has been a healthy inactive for the Steelers first three games of the season.