Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 3: Roethlisberger, Highsmith Johnson All Sidelined; Watt Limited

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first injury report of Week 3 and the Wednesday offering shows that five players failed to practice earlier in the day with two of those players being quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral) and wide receiver Diontae Johnson (knee).

The early word is that Roethlisberger should be able to play on Sunday at Heinz Field against the Cincinnati Bengals. He suffered his left pectoral injury in Week 2 as he was hit a total of ten times in that home loss.

As for Johnson and his knee injury, keep your fingers crossed for the rest of the week. Johnson injured his knee on the last play of the game in Week 2.

Also sitting out the Steelers Wednesday practice were tight end Eric Ebron (coaches decision) defensive tackle Carlos Davis (knee) and outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin). Davis sat out the team’s Week 2 game with a knee injury, so this is not a great sign for him on Wednesday.

The Steelers listed three other players on their Wednesday injury report as limited participants. That list of three players includes outside linebacker T.J. Watt (groin), cornerback Justin Layne (Achilles) and cornerback Joe Haden (groin). Watt was injured during the Steelers Week 2 game in the first half and never returned to the contest. Haden, like Davis, was inactive in Week 2.

Steelers inside linebacker Devin Bush (groin), who also sat out the Week 2 game with his groin injury, is listed as a full practice participant on Wednesday and that’s obviously great news.