Steelers Vs. Bills: Inactives For Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 1 Sunday afternoon regular season opener against the Buffalo Bills and as expected, no players from the visiting team will miss the contest due to an injury.

After being listed on the Steelers in jury report some this past week, outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin), center Kendrick Green (thumb), defensive tackle Tyson Alualu (elbow) and wide receiver James Washington (finger) are all active in Sunday for the team’s road game against the Bills.

The Steelers list of five players that are inactive on Sunday are all healthy scratches. Inactive are quarterback Dwayne Haskins, guard Rashaad Coward, inside linebacker Robert Spillane, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, and defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk.

Spillane was a late scratch Sunday morning after suffering shin injury during pregame warmups.

Steelers Inactive Players

QB Dwayne Haskins

G Rashaad Coward

ILB Robert Spillane

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

DE Isaiahh Loudermilk

Bills Inactive Players

RB Zack Moss

T Tommy Doyle

DE Boogie Basham

DT Star Lotulelei

LB Andre Smith