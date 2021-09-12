Steelers Vs. Bills 2021 Week 1: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2021 Week 1
Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) vs. Buffalo Bills (0-0)
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, September, 12, 2021
Site: Highmark Stadium (71,608) • Orchard Park, NY
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: CBS (regional)
Week 1 CBS TV coverage map per @506sports #Steelers #Bills #PITvsBUF https://t.co/JZ2EUT8gHK pic.twitter.com/AMs904J5fP
— Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) September 8, 2021
Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analysis), Evan Washburn (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Max Starks (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Bills -6.5
Trends:
Pittsburgh are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games.
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games.
Pittsburgh are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games.
Pittsburgh are 10-3 ATS in their last 13 games against Buffalo.
Pittsburgh are 10-3 SU in their last 13 games against Buffalo.
The total has gone UNDER in 14 of Pittsburgh’s last 20 games on the road.
Pittsburgh are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games when playing on the road against Buffalo.
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Pittsburgh are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference East division.
Pittsburgh are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games played in September.
Buffalo are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games.
The total has gone OVER in 13 of Buffalo’s last 19 games.
Buffalo are 8-1 SU in their last 9 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Buffalo’s last 6 games against Pittsburgh.
Buffalo are 7-0 SU in their last 7 games at home.
Buffalo are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.
Buffalo are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Buffalo’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Buffalo are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games played in September.
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Buffalo’s last 8 games played in week 1.
Steelers Injuries
OLB Alex Highsmith (groin) – Questionable
Bills Injuries:
DT Star Lotulelei (calf) – Out
WR Emmanuel Sanders (foot) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:
steelers_sep_12_2021_at_buffalo-bills_weekly_release (1)
Game Capsule: