Steelers Vs. Bills 2021 Week 1: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2021 Week 1

Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) vs. Buffalo Bills (0-0)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, September, 12, 2021

Site: Highmark Stadium (71,608) • Orchard Park, NY

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: CBS (regional)

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analysis), Evan Washburn (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Bills -6.5

Trends:

Pittsburgh are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games.

Pittsburgh are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games.

Pittsburgh are 10-3 ATS in their last 13 games against Buffalo.

Pittsburgh are 10-3 SU in their last 13 games against Buffalo.

The total has gone UNDER in 14 of Pittsburgh’s last 20 games on the road.

Pittsburgh are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games when playing on the road against Buffalo.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Pittsburgh are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference East division.

Pittsburgh are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games played in September.

Buffalo are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games.

The total has gone OVER in 13 of Buffalo’s last 19 games.

Buffalo are 8-1 SU in their last 9 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Buffalo’s last 6 games against Pittsburgh.

Buffalo are 7-0 SU in their last 7 games at home.

Buffalo are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.

Buffalo are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Buffalo’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Buffalo are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games played in September.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Buffalo’s last 8 games played in week 1.

Steelers Injuries

OLB Alex Highsmith (groin) – Questionable

Bills Injuries:

DT Star Lotulelei (calf) – Out

WR Emmanuel Sanders (foot) – Questionable

Weather:

ORCHARD PARK WEATHER



Game Release:

steelers_sep_12_2021_at_buffalo-bills_weekly_release (1)



Game Capsule: