Steelers Vs. Bengals: Inactives For Week 3

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 3 Sunday afternoon home game against the Cincinnati Bengals and as expected, this week’s list includes four players who were ruled out on the injury report this week.

After being ruled out on the injury report this week, defensive tackle Carlos Davis (knee), outside linebacker T.J. Watt (groin), outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin) and wide receiver Diontae Johnson (knee) are all inactive on Sunday against the Bengals. Davis, Highsmith and Johnson were all ruled out for the Sunday game on the Friday injury report while Watt was downgraded from questionable to out on Saturday.

The Steelers other three inactive players for Week 3 are quarterback Dwayne Haskins, guard Rashaad Coward, and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon. Haskins and Coward have both been inactive for every game this season.

The Steelers have cornerback Joe Haden and inside linebacker Devin Bush back this week after both missed the team’s Week 2 game last Sunday with groin injuries. After being elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka and wide receiver Cody White are both active for the Steelers Sunday game against the Bengals.

Steelers Inactive Players

DT Carlos Davis

OLB T.J. Watt

OLB Alex Highsmith

WR Diontae Johnson

QB Dwayne Haskins

G Rashaad Coward

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

Bengals Inactive Players

WR Tee Higgins

T Fred Johnson

G Xavier Su’a-Filo

CB Trae Waynes

DT Tyler Shelvin

CB Nick McCloud