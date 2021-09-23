Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 3: Roethlisberger, Watt Limited; Johnson, Highsmith Still Sidelined

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second injury report of Week 3 and the Thursday offering includes a little bit of good news when it comes to several key players.

Not practicing for the Steelers on Thursday were defensive tackle Carlos Davis (knee), cornerback Justin Layne (Achilles), wide receiver Diontae Johnson (knee), outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin), and inside linebacker Marcus Allen (abdomen).

We’ll now have to wait and see what Friday holds for those five players. It sure looks like Davis will miss a second consecutive game on Sunday with his knee injury and Layne going backwards isn’t good for him, either. Allen was a new addition to the injury report on Thursday.

Listed as limited practice participants on Thursday by the Steelers are quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral) and outside linebacker T.J. Watt (groin). Roethlisberger was listed as not practicing on Wednesday so he’s moving in the right direction, a sign he’ll play on Sunday against the Bengals. Hopefully Watt will be able to play as well.

Practicing fully on Thursday for the Steelers were inside linebacker Devin Bush (groin), tight end Eric Ebron (not injury related – resting player), and cornerback Joe Haden (groin). It looks like Bush and Haden will be able to play on Sunday after both missed the teams Week 2 game.