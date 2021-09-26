Steelers News

Steelers T Chukwuma Okorafor Leaves Week 3 Game With Possible Concussion

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced that tackle Chukwuma Okorafor has been ruled out of the Week 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals and he is being evaluated for a possible concussion.

Okorafor, who left after a false start penalty on him, joins wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster as injured on Sunday. Smith-Schuster was ruled out of the game earlier with a rib injury.

Okorafor was replaced at right tackle by Joe Haeg.

The Bengals currently lead the Steelers 24-10 midway through the fourth quarter.

