Steelers T Chukwuma Okorafor Leaves Week 3 Game With Possible Concussion

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced that tackle Chukwuma Okorafor has been ruled out of the Week 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals and he is being evaluated for a possible concussion.
Okorafor, who left after a false start penalty on him, joins wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster as injured on Sunday. Smith-Schuster was ruled out of the game earlier with a rib injury.
Okorafor was replaced at right tackle by Joe Haeg.
The Bengals currently lead the Steelers 24-10 midway through the fourth quarter.