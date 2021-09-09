Steelers’ Players React To TJ Watt Contract Extension News

After weeks of angst and impatience, it’s time to celebrate. TJ Watt has signed his mega-extension, a four-year deal worth $112 million. And now, his teammates, who pushed for the deal to get done, are congratulating Watt on the news.

Here’s several examples. Earlier today, Cam Heyward publicly vouched for the Steelers to pay the man. Here’s how he responded on Twitter when the news broke.

Joe Haden had a heartfelt paragraph on Twitter.

“I could Cry!!! Congrats fam! U deserve every penny,” Haden wrote in part.

I could Cry!!! Congrats fam! U deserve every penny!! I got to Pittsburgh your rookie year and you have done nothing but display professionalism and play at the Highest level in the league!!! Let’s get it brother SWAT!!! @_TJWatt !!!! https://t.co/h6Rme6dvAA — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) September 9, 2021

Which was retweeted by Minkah Fitzpatrick, now the next Steeler in-line to get paid. That should come next summer.

Of course, brother Derek Watt had to tweet about the news.

As did Tyson Alualu.

Tyson Alualu on IG for T.J. Watt #Steelers pic.twitter.com/BTZQwugkq9 — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) September 9, 2021

And here’s JuJu Smith-Schuster, who will angle for a long-term deal after this season.

It took until the 11th hour for Watt to sign the deal. Unfortunately, as Andrew Brandt says, deadlines spur action and deals rarely get done far ahead of time. What matters is ink was put to paper, Watt is a Steeler for many years to come, and everyone can focus on getting ready against the Bills this Sunday.