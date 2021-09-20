Steelers Place DL Tyson Alualu On IR; Sign DL Henry Mondeaux Off Practice Squad

A fractured ankle suffered Sunday afternoon by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Tyson Alualu has now landed the veteran on the team’s Reserve/Injured list on Monday, it was announced.

Alualu, who suffered his fractured right ankle in the first quarter of Sunday’s home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, will now miss extended time with his injury and quite possibly the remainder of the season. The veteran Alualu fractured his ankle as a result of outside linebacker T.J. Watt accidently landing on it in the first quarter of Sunday’s game. Alualu was expected to undergo surgery on Monday to fix his injury.

Alualu, who re-signed with the Steelers during the offseason after first agreeing to a two-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, will be eligible to return from the Reserve/Injured list later in the season if he can rehabilitate in time. This will be the first time that he has missed extensive playing time in his long NFL career.

With Alualu now on the Reserve/Injured list the Steelers signed defensive tackle Henry Mondeaux off the team’s practice squad to take his roster spot. Mondeaux dressed for 11 games with the Steelers last season and played 88 total defensive snaps and 182 more on special teams.