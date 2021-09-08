Steelers OLB T.J. Watt Was A Full Practice Participant On Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now completed their Wednesday practice and according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN, outside linebacker T.J. Watt was indeed a full participant in the session.

Steelers inside linebacker Joe Schobert also reportedly said after practice that it was nice having Watt out on the practice field. Watt did not participate in any team drills all throughout the offseason and through training camp. He also did not practice fully on Monday.

TJ Watt was back at practice today, fully participating. And yes, that includes the team period. Joe Schobert, a fellow Wisconsinite, said it was great to be out there with Watt again. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 8, 2021

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said after practice that Watt looked good during the session. Tomlin indicated on Tuesday that he thought Watt would be a full practice participant on Wednesday.

Thought he looked good,” Tomlin said. “He was engaged. He’s been a full participant in walkthroughs and things of that nature. He’s a smart guy. He can learn from watching others and it’s evident in watching him work today.”

Coach Tomlin on T.J. Watt: I thought he looked good, he was engaged. — Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) September 8, 2021

With Watt now fully practicing it makes you wonder if he has mow signed a long-term contract extension. There has yet to be any indication that he has, however.

The Steelers will play the Buffalo Bills on the road on Sunday and Watt is expected to play in that contest.

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt was a full participant at practice Wednesday on the South Side. pic.twitter.com/xMfKgAauRg — Matt Freed (@mattfreedpghpg) September 8, 2021