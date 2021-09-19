Steelers OLB T.J. Watt Leaves Week 2 Game With Groin Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers have suffered yet another injury on the defensive side of the football in their Week 2 home game against the Las Vegas Raiders, and it’s a big one.
According to the Steelers, outside linebacker T.J. Watt is currently sidelined with a groin injury and is questionable to return to the game. Watt’s injury happened late in the first half. Watt had already registered four tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in the game prior to getting injured.
The Steelers have just three other outside linebackers in uniform against the Raiders in Alex Highsmith, Melvin Ingram and Jamir Jones.
Watt was downgraded to out after halftime.
INJURY UPDATE: #Steelers LB T.J. Watt has been downgraded to OUT for today's game with his groin injury. https://t.co/QojvHplgZW
— Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 19, 2021