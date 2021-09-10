Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 1: OLB Alex Highsmith Questionable For Sunday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released what will likely be their final injury report of Week 1 and the offering shows that one player is listed as questionable for the team’s Sunday road game against the Buffalo Bills.

According to the Steelers Friday injury report, outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin) is questionable for Sunday’s road game against the Bills after practicing fully earlier in the day. Highsmith, who did not practice on Thursday, initially showed up on the Wednesday injury report as a limited practice participant.

With Highsmith iffy for Sunday, veteran outside linebacker Melvin Ingram might see a lot of playing time against the Bills and especially with fellow outside linebacker T.J. Watt not expected to play every snap in that contest. Ingram was signed after the team’s mandatory minicamp wrapped up this year.

Young Steelers outside linebacker Jamir Jones might see some playing time on Sunday if Highsmith can’t play because of his groin injury. It will be interesting to see if the Steelers ultimately decide to elevate new outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka from the practice squad on Saturday. Tuszka joined the Steelers after the final roster cuts were made.

As for the rest of the Steelers Friday injury report, defensive tackle Tyson Alualu (elbow) and center Kendrick Green (thumb) both practiced fully earlier in the day and neither received a game status designation to end the week. Wide receiver James Washington (finger) was added to the injury report on Friday after being a limited participant earlier in the day. Washington was not given a game status designation, however, so like Alualu and Green, he should be fine for Sunday.