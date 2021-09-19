Steelers DL Tyson Alualu Carted Off In Week 2 With Ankle Injury (Update)

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 2 game against the Las Vegas Raiders is now underway, and already the home team has lost a defensive player to an injury.
Defensive tackle Tyson Alualu was helped off early in the first quarter with what looks like a serious right ankle injury. Alualu needed to be helped off the field by defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs and wide receiver Chase Claypool.
It looked like Alualu got his right ankle trapped under outside linebacker T.J. Watt.
Alualu was ultimately carted off the field and will not return, per the team. The Raiders now lead the Steelers 3-0.
UPDATE: Alualu suffered a fractured ankle, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. He’ll have more tests on Monday but obviously will miss a lot of time regardless.
