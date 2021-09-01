Schefter: Joe Haden To Play Out Final Year Of Contract, Test Market In 2022

Joe Haden had hoped for a contract extension this summer. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, that won’t happen. And so Haden will test the free agent market in the offseason. Schefter tweeted out the news moments ago.

After approaching the Steelers about an extension to finish his career in Pittsburgh, Pro-Bowl CB Joe Haden has decided to play out his contract and test the free agent market in 2022 when the cap is expected to increase significantly, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2021

Haden, 32, is entering the final year of his contract after signing a two-year extension in 2019. In August, he expressed a desire to finish out his career with the team.

“I would rather have a contract (for) more than this year because I want to end my career here,” he told The Athletic.

Despite agent Drew Rosenhaus reaching out to the team, an extension never happened. Now it’s a question of if the team will offer him another deal after the 2021 season. As Schefter’s tweet notes, the cap should increase next season, potentially over $200 million, which could help the odds of Haden securing one last contract.

Rosenhaus says he expects Haden to have a strong market.

“Joe has never been a UFA before and is excited about that opportunity,” Rosenhaus said. “We expect him to have a very strong market.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2021

In four years with the Steelers, Haden’s started 56 games, picking off ten passes and making one Pro Bowl. Last season, he started 14 games and intercepted two passes.