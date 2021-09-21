Report: Steelers To Sign Taco Charlton To Practice Squad (Update)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly planning to sign DE/OLB and former first round pick Taco Charlton to the practice squad, according to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala.

Pass rusher Taco Charlton is currently in Pittsburgh, undergoing a physical. If all goes well, a person involved in the process tells me the #Steelers will sign him to their practice squad. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) September 21, 2021

Charlton, the 28th pick of the 2017 draft, flamed out in Dallas, recording just four sacks in his first two years. He found a home in Miami in 2019, recording a season-high five sacks but was waived during the 2020 offseason. He then signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in May of 2020 and appeared in seven games with the team last season, recording seven tackles and one sack.

The Chiefs carried him through this offseason but released him on August 23rd.

Star OLB TJ Watt suffered a groin injury in the first half of Sunday’s loss to the Raiders so it appears the Steelers are adding some insurance incase Watt is unavailable for Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Charlton is also a bigger body and perhaps could play a sub-package role as a defensive tackle. Pittsburgh lost Tyson Alualu for most, if not the entire, season while Carlos Davis sat out Week Two due to injury. Charlton is not a nose tackle but could wear multiple hats in the Steelers’ system.

Update (1:36 PM): Charlton has officially been signed to the practice squad, per the team. With Henry Mondeaux being signed to the 53, the team had an open practice squad spot and no corresponding move had to be made.

We have signed DE Taco Charlton to the practice squad. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 21, 2021

Charlton himself, by the way, seems excited to come to the Burgh.