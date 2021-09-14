Ravens Vs. Raiders Week 1 Monday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 1 of the 2021 NFL regular season will come to a close Monday night with the Las Vegas Raiders hosting the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

As usual, I invite all of yinz to chat about this game in the comment section below this post. I will have a Twitter feed going that will include news from the game along with video highlights throughout the night.

Have a great Monday night and thank you for stopping by the site.

Ravens Inactives: OG Ben Cleveland, LB Daelin Hayes, CB Jimmy Smith, S Ar’Darius Washington, DE Derek Wolfe

Raiders Inactives: DE Clelin Ferrell, OG Richie Incognito, QB Nathan Peterman, S Roderic Teamer, DE Malcolm Koonce, TE Nick Bowers

A Twitter List by Steelersdepot