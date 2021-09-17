Raiders Friday Injury Report Week 2: RB Josh Jacobs Ruled Out For Sunday

The Las Vegas Raiders have now released what will likely be their final injury report of Week 2 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Friday offering shows that running back Josh Jacobs (toe, ankle) has officially been ruled out for that contest at Heinz Field.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced on Friday that Jacobs will not play on Sunday against the Steelers after failing to practice this week. With Jacobs sidelined, running back Kenyan Drake will likely start in his place. Running back Peyton Barber should also see action against the Steelers with Jacobs sidelined.

also ruled out on Friday for Sundays game against the Steelers were guard Richie Incognito (calf), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (concussion), cornerback Roderic Teamer (ankle), and quarterback Marcus Mariota (quadricep). None of those four players practiced all week.

Gruden also said on Friday that defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (hamstring) will play on Sunday against the Raiders. He ends the week listed as questionable on the injury report, however, after being limited in practice earlier in the day. Defensive end Carl Nassib (pectoral, toe) and defensive tackle Darius Philon (knee) also both ended the week as questionable on the Raiders injury report. Nassib was limited on Friday while Philon failed to practice.

Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (fibula), linebacker Denzel Perryman (hip), linebacker Divine Deablo (ankle), wide receiver Bryan Edwards (elbow), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (back), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (knee), center Andre James (elbow), and safety Dallin Leavitt (hip) are all expected to play against the Steelers after not being given game status designations on the team’s Friday injury report. All of those players practiced fully on Friday except for Perryman, who is listed as being a limited participant.