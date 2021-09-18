Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: How Was The Roster Built?

HOW WAS 2021 STEELERS ROSTER BUILT?
A few weeks ago, I wrote about former Steelers around the league in 2021. That got me to thinking, how is the Steelers 2021 roster built? Where did the players come from? The Pittsburgh Steelers has a reputation of building their roster through the draft and developing their own players. Is that still true?
EASIER FOR STEELERS BACK IN THE DAY
Prior to the NFL salary cap and resulting roster turnover in free agency in 1994, it was easier for teams to retain players on their rosters. In fact, the 1979 Pittsburgh Steelers roster includes 46 players who played at least one game in the season the Steelers won their fourth Lombardi Trophy. The Steelers drafted 40 of those 46 players and signed all six of the undrafted free agents out of college. Notably Donnie Shell in 1974. Chuck Noll and the Pittsburgh Steelers had a roster that was 100% homegrown talent. Not a single player drafted or acquired from another NFL team not even undrafted castoffs.
Here is a snapshot of that roster from the Pro Football Reference:
FAST FORWARD TO 2021
Most of yinz weren’t even born in 1979. So, lets fast forward to 2021. I’ve included a the 53-man roster plus the three players eligible for reinstatement from the injured reserve list. First, we have more players to choose from. By the end of the season, it won’t be surprising to see nearly 70 players eventually playing at least one game wearing the Black and Gold in 2021.
On the table that follows, I count 31 players the Steelers drafted plus one they signed as an UDFA. So, just over 57% are homegrown talent with the rest of the roster players drafted or signed by different teams. The last column lists the last NFL team the player was with before coming to the Steelers. The Los Angeles Chargers with four and the Jacksonville Jaguars with three seem to be the favored fishing grounds for the Steelers to look for outside talent. Another interesting factoid is that 14 of the 56 listed Steelers played their college football at four schools. Alabama and Wisconsin with four. Michigan and Notre Dame with three.
2021 STEELERS 53-MAN ROSTER (includes three on IR who can be reinstated)
|No.
|Player
|Pos
|School
|Drafted by (tm/rnd/yr)
|Last NFL Team
|25
|Ahkello Witherspoon
|CB
|Colorado
|San Francisco 49ers / 3rd / 66th pick / 2017
|49ers
|79
|Rashaad Coward
|DT
|Old Dominion
|Chicago Bears / UDFA / 2017
|Bears
|67
|B.J. Finney
|C
|Kansas St.
|Pittsburgh Steelers / UDFA / 2015
|Bengals
|23
|Joe Haden
|DB
|Florida
|Cleveland Browns / 1st / 7th pick / 2010
|Browns
|72
|Zach Banner (IR)
|OG
|USC
|Indianapolis Colts / 4th / 137th pick / 2017
|Browns
|71
|Joe Haeg
|OT
|North Dakota St.
|Indianapolis Colts / 5th / 155th pick / 2016
|Buccaneers
|51
|Trai Turner
|OG
|LSU
|Carolina Panthers / 3rd / 92nd pick / 2014
|Chargers
|29
|Kalen Ballage
|RB
|Arizona St.
|Miami Dolphins / 4th / 131st pick / 2018
|Chargers
|8
|Melvin Ingram
|DE
|South Carolina
|San Diego Chargers / 1st / 18th pick / 2012
|Chargers
|44
|Derek Watt
|FB
|Wisconsin
|San Diego Chargers / 6th / 198th pick / 2016
|Chargers
|85
|Eric Ebron
|TE
|North Carolina
|Detroit Lions / 1st / 10th pick / 2014
|Colts
|39
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|FS
|Alabama
|Miami Dolphins / 1st / 11th pick / 2018
|Dolphins
|60
|J.C. Hassenauer
|C
|Alabama
|Atlanta Falcons / UDFA / 2018
|Falcons
|9
|Chris Boswell
|K
|Rice
|Houston Texans / UDFA / 2014
|Giants
|45
|Joe Schobert
|OLB
|Wisconsin
|Cleveland Browns / 4th / 99th pick / 2016
|Jaguars
|94
|Tyson Alualu
|DT
|California
|Jacksonville Jaguars / 1st / 10th pick / 2010
|Jaguars
|46
|Christian Kuntz
|LB
|Duquesne
|New England Patriots / UDFA / 2017
|Jaguars
|35
|Arthur Maulet
|CB
|Memphis
|New Orleans Saints / UDFA / 2017
|Jets
|28
|Miles Killebrew
|SS
|Southern Utah
|Detroit Lions / 4th / 111th pick / 2016
|Lions
|14
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|WR
|Clemson
|Buffalo Bills / 6th / 187th pick / 2018
|Panthers
|95
|Chris Wormley
|DT
|Michigan
|Baltimore Ravens / 3rd / 74th pick / 2017
|Ravens
|3
|Dwayne Haskins
|QB
|Ohio St.
|Washington Redskins / 1st / 15th pick / 2019
|Redskins
|40
|Jamir Jones
|LB
|Notre Dame
|Houston Texans / UDFA / 2020
|Texans
|41
|Robert Spillane
|LB
|Western Michigan
|Tennessee Titans / UDFA / 2018
|Titans
|55
|Devin Bush Jr.
|LB
|Michigan
|Pittsburgh Steelers / 1st / 10th pick / 2019
|Steelers
|7
|Ben Roethlisberger
|QB
|Miami (OH)
|Pittsburgh Steelers / 1st / 11th pick / 2004
|Steelers
|22
|Najee Harris
|RB
|Alabama
|Pittsburgh Steelers / 1st / 24th pick / 2021
|Steelers
|34
|Terrell Edmunds
|S
|Virginia Tech
|Pittsburgh Steelers / 1st / 28th pick / 2018
|Steelers
|90
|T.J. Watt
|OLB
|Wisconsin
|Pittsburgh Steelers / 1st / 30th pick / 2017
|Steelers
|97
|Cameron Heyward
|DT
|Ohio St.
|Pittsburgh Steelers / 1st / 31st pick / 2011
|Steelers
|91
|Stephon Tuitt (IR)
|DT
|Notre Dame
|Pittsburgh Steelers / 2nd / 46th pick / 2014
|Steelers
|11
|Chase Claypool
|WR
|Notre Dame
|Pittsburgh Steelers / 2nd / 49th pick / 2020
|Steelers
|88
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|Penn St.
|Pittsburgh Steelers / 2nd / 55th pick / 2021
|Steelers
|13
|James Washington
|WR
|Oklahoma St.
|Pittsburgh Steelers / 2nd / 60th pick / 2018
|Steelers
|19
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|USC
|Pittsburgh Steelers / 2nd / 62nd pick / 2017
|Steelers
|56
|Alex Highsmith
|DL
|Charlotte
|Pittsburgh Steelers / 3rd / 102nd pick / 2020
|Steelers
|18
|Diontae Johnson
|WR
|Toledo
|Pittsburgh Steelers / 3rd / 66th pick / 2019
|Steelers
|2
|Mason Rudolph
|QB
|Oklahoma St.
|Pittsburgh Steelers / 3rd / 76th pick / 2018
|Steelers
|31
|Justin Layne
|CB
|Michigan St.
|Pittsburgh Steelers / 3rd / 83rd pick / 2019
|Steelers
|53
|Kendrick Green
|OL
|Illinois
|Pittsburgh Steelers / 3rd / 87th pick / 2021
|Steelers
|76
|Chukwuma Okorafor
|OT
|Western Michigan
|Pittsburgh Steelers / 3rd / 92nd pick / 2018
|Steelers
|20
|Cameron Sutton
|CB
|Tennessee
|Pittsburgh Steelers / 3rd / 94th pick / 2017
|Steelers
|24
|Benny Snell Jr.
|RB
|Kentucky
|Pittsburgh Steelers / 4th / 122nd pick / 2019
|Steelers
|26
|Anthony McFarland Jr. (IR)
|RB
|Maryland
|Pittsburgh Steelers / 4th / 124th pick / 2020
|Steelers
|65
|Dan Moore
|T
|Texas A&M
|Pittsburgh Steelers / 4th / 128th pick / 2021
|Steelers
|69
|Kevin Dotson
|OL
|Louisiana
|Pittsburgh Steelers / 4th / 135th pick / 2020
|Steelers
|45
|Buddy Johnson
|LB
|Texas A&M
|Pittsburgh Steelers / 4th / 140th pick / 2021
|Steelers
|81
|Zach Gentry
|TE
|Michigan
|Pittsburgh Steelers / 5th / 141st pick / 2019
|Steelers
|27
|Marcus Allen
|S
|Penn St.
|Pittsburgh Steelers / 5th / 148th pick / 2018
|Steelers
|92
|Isaiahh Loudermilk
|DE
|Wisconsin
|Pittsburgh Steelers / 5th / 156th pick / 2021
|Steelers
|96
|Isaiah Buggs
|DL
|Alabama
|Pittsburgh Steelers / 6th / 192nd pick / 2019
|Steelers
|54
|Ulysees Gilbert
|LB
|Akron
|Pittsburgh Steelers / 6th / 207th pick / 2019
|Steelers
|73
|Carlos Davis
|DL
|Nebraska
|Pittsburgh Steelers / 7th / 232nd pick / 2020
|Steelers
|21
|Tre Norwood
|DB
|Oklahoma
|Pittsburgh Steelers / 7th / 245th pick / 2021
|Steelers
|6
|Pressley Harvin III
|P
|Georgia Tech
|Pittsburgh Steelers / 7th / 254th pick / 2021
|Steelers
|42
|James Pierre
|DB
|Florida Atlantic
|Pittsburgh Steelers / UDFA / 2020
|Steelers
Table Extracted from Pro Football Reference
CONCLUSION
The Steelers organization has adapted as the balance of power between owners and players has shifted towards more equitable distribution of revenue and ability to move between teams.
The Steelers ability to remain competitive year after year is remarkable due to the higher volatility of player turnover. Maintaining a team environment that attracts and retains players is key. Mike Tomlin’s ability to foster good relations as a “player’s coach” while balancing the team culture that the Rooney family embodies is incredibly special that most other NFL teams do not possess.
