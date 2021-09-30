Packers Wednesday Injury Report Week 4: Four Players Sidelined; RB Aaron Jones Limited

The Green Bay Packers have now released their first injury report of Week 4 and their Wednesday offering shows that for players failed to participate in practice earlier in the day.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Packers were linebacker Krys Barnes (concussion), guard Elgton Jenkins (ankle), wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring), and cornerback Kevin King (concussion). Barnes and King are both in concussion protocol. It’s worth noting that Jenkins and King bot missed the Packers Week 3 game with their respective injuries.

Limited in Wednesday’s practice for the packers were safety Vernon Scott (hamstring) and running back Aaron Jones (ankle). Scott also was inactive in Week 3 with his injury. As for Jones, the Packers starting running back, speculation is that he’ll be fine to play on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Listed on the Packers Wednesday injury report as a full participant to start Week 4 was center/guard Josh Myers (finger).