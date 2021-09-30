Packers Thursday Injury Report Week 4: Three Players Still Sidelined; RB Aaron Jones Still Limited

The Green Bay Packers have now released their second injury report of Week 4 ahead of their Sunday home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Thursday offering shows one player moving in the right direction and one new one added.

Not practicing on Thursday for the Packers were guard Elgton Jenkins (ankle), cornerback Kevin King (concussion), and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring). All three now seem to be questionable for Sunday’s game because of failing to practice this week.

Limited in practice for the Packers on Thursday were linebacker Krys Barnes (concussion), running back A.J. Dillon (back), running back Aaron Jones (ankle), and safety Vernon Scott (hamstring). Dillon is a new addition to the injury report. As for Barnes, he is moving in the right direction after sitting out on Wednesday. Jones, on the other hand, is expected to play against the Steelers even though he’s been limited in practice two days in a row.

Practicing fully again for the Packers on Thursday was center Josh Myers (finger), who is expected to be fine come Sunday.